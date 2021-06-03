WINDSOR (CBS SF) – Town officials in the community of Windsor have nominated Vice Mayor Sam Salmon to replace former mayor Dominic Foppoli, who resigned last month after facing numerous sexual assault allegations.

The accusations against the former mayor have rocked the town in Sonoma County, with members of the public saying they have lost trust in the town council.

In the council’s first in-person meeting since the start of the pandemic, councilmembers unanimously accepted Foppoli’s resignation Wednesday night. Next, the council had to decide if a new mayor would be appointed or if a special election would be held.

Salmon was nominated by the council in a 3-1 vote Wednesday night, despite strong support among the public for newly-elected councilmember Rosa Reynoza to become mayor. Reynoza was the sole no vote.

The #Windsor town council just nominated vice mayor Sam Salmon to take over as the next mayor. It was a 3-1 vote. Newly elected Rosa Reynoza voted no. She ran in a special election last month for a vacant council seat. — Andrea Nakano (@AndreaKPIX) June 3, 2021

According to the town’s website, Salmon was first elected to the council in 1994. Salmon has also been chair of the Sonoma County Land Use Commission and the Sonoma County Bar Association.

“I’m sure this is my last term. I’ve been on the council for many years and I think it’s time to possibly bring some stability,” Salmon told KPIX 5.

Salmon will now serve the remainder of Foppoli’s term, which ends on December 2022.

The newly appointed mayor said he is well aware of the challenge ahead of him. “I’m not going to be able to fulfill everybody’s wishes, it’s not going to happen. But I love to listen and be available and if we have to, we can agree to disagree,” Salmon said.

Following Salmon’s nomination, the council then tried to appoint a candidate to fill his spot on the council but couldn’t agree on a candidate. The council will now accept applications from those interested in joining.

Foppoli resigned on May 21 after several women came forward alleging they were sexually assaulted by the former mayor in incidents dating back to 2003. Among the alleged victims include another member of the council and a reality TV star who said she was assaulted by Foppoli while he was vacationing in Florida in March.

The allegations prompted investigations by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office and the California Attorney General’s Office, calls for Foppoli’s resignation by the council, along with a recall campaign brought on by residents.

Foppoli remains under investigation. As of Wednesday, charges have not been filed.