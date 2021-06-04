DUBLIN (CBS SF) — Two suspects, 19 and 17 years old, were arrested following a robbery and attempted murder of a 60-year-old Dublin resident outside his home, police said Friday.

The incident happened on Tuesday at around 7:30 p.m. on Clifden Court in West Dublin when the resident had just returned home. Dublin police said when the unidentified male victim parked his car, he was approached by three males who demanded his belongings.

The man struggled with the robbers and ended up getting assaulted and robbed of his belongings anyway. After the suspects fled to their vehicle, the victim chased them and tried to retrieve his belongings but was shot by one of the suspects, police said.

On Thursday, Dublin Police, with the help of Oakland and Antioch Police Departments, identified 19-year-old Michael Roy and a 17-year-old male juvenile as two of the suspects. Both were found in a home in Antioch, police said.

A search warrant at the home uncovered four illegal handguns and a rifle. Roy booked into Santa Rita Jail on charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and robbery. The juvenile suspect was booked at the Alameda County Juvenile Justice Center on similar charges.

The third suspect has not been identified. Any members of the public with information about the case was asked to contact the Dublin Police Department.