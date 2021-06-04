SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — An elderly man was left with severe injuries in a brutal assault in San Rafael and a suspect was arrested in the case, police said Friday.
The assault happened on May 30 in the area of Second Street and Irwin Street. San Rafael police said officers and firefighters responded at about 1:30 p.m. to multiple calls about an elderly man covered in blood and asking for help.
They found a 73-year-old man who was taken immediately to the hospital and placed into an ICU with life-threatening injuries.
Police said officers canvassing the area of the assault located footage from several surveillance cameras showing the victim being assaulted by another man who investigators were later able to identify as 23 year-old Francisco Collin Camey.
Camey, who does not have a known address, was located and arrested on charges of assault causing great bodily injury, mayhem, battery with serious injury and causing harm to an elder, police said.
Anyone with information about the assault was asked to contact the San Rafael Police Department at (415)485-3000, or provide tips anonymously srpd.org/tips.