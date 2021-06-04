KCBS reporter Liam Mayclem will be providing KPIX 5 users with a weekly weekend tip list of Bay Area entertainment, music, film and online entertainment.

PRIDE: SF GETS PROUD

No city does Pride quite like San Francisco, everywhere you turn there is a rainbow flag reminding us of the fight for equality & the struggle that continues. For all things LGBTQ+ and PRIDE-related venture to the San Francisco Pride website.

sfpride.org

PRIDE: TALES OF THE CITY

Armistead Maupin’s “Tales of the City” is being live-streamed on the Broadway on-demand theatre network. With a score by Jake Shears and John Garden of Scissor Sisters, a book by Jeff Whitty, choreography by Larry Keigwin, and direction by Jason Moore, “Tales of the City” is a musical version of the first two books in Maupin’s beloved series. Live stream starts on June 21st .

theatermania.com/san-francisco-theater/news/act-to-stream-2011-production-of-tales-of-the-city_92330.html

THEATER: HAMILTON RETURNS

August

Tony Award-winning musical “Hamilton” returns to San Francisco for a four-week run in August at the San Francisco Orpheum Theater which will open at 100% capacity. This is a sign that entertainment is on and happening again. The hit Broadway show has been dark since March of 2020. Get tickets now while you can.

hamilton.broadwaysf.com/Online/default.asp

TV: KENNEDY CENTER HONORS

Sunday 8pm

The 95-year-old star of stage & screen, Dick Van Dyke, is being celebrated at The Kennedy Centers Honors this Sunday on CBS. The annual honors celebrate those who have excelled in the arts, dance, film & music. Other honorees include Garth Brooks, Joan Baez & music prodigy Minori. We’ll be watching Sunday.

kennedy-center.org

PRIDE: 49ERS GET PROUD

San Francisco 49ers are showing support for its diverse fan base with a new line of gender-less PRIDE merch. Proceeds from sales support local LGBTQ+ causes.

49ers.com/fans/pride

MUSIC: BLACK KEYS BLUES

Out Now

Ohio band The Black Keys unleashed a new album this week. Delta Kream celebrates the Hill Country blues of northern Mississippi, particularly the songs of R.L. Burnside and Junior Kimbrough. The album was recorded in one day at the Keys’ Nashville studio. It’s quite the tribute – a blues album that rocks.

theblackkeys.com

ATOP 1ST PLACE: SF GIANTS

vs. Cubs through Sunday

The current team with the best record in the Major Leagues, your San Francisco Giants, take on the Chicago Cubs for this series at Oracle Park. Our Giants are also celebrating PRIDE month so look out for special giveaways, events & movie nights in June.

mlb.com/giants

NASCAR: AT SONOMA

Saturday & Sunday

NASCAR returns to Sonoma Raceway this weekend. Some local drivers will be taking to the track. Check the schedule online. Saturday tickets still available.

sonomaraceway.com

EAT HERE: ROOFTOP AT 25 LUSK

Chef Matthew Dolan and the 25 Lusk team welcome one and all to enjoy dining al fresco on their rooftop. It’s a great spot for killer cocktails and bites. The pizza oven is fired up. Their duck confit pizza is worth the trip alone. Located two blocks from the ballpark, makes this a great spot for a pre or post game.

25lusk.com

WINE: ROSE DAY & FLIGHT NIGHT

Wednesday 4-7pm

Celebrate the good times with some delish rose. The Wine Merchant at SF Ferry Building is the place to be this Wednesday with wine Wonderwoman Debbie Zachareas. See you there.

fpwm.com

Enjoy your weekend and HAPPY PRIDE!

Please email me: liamsf@aol.com

Follow me on social : @liammayclem