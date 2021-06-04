MILLBRAE (CBS SF/BCN) — The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Department warned Millbrae residents Thursday that a mountain lion was seen walking along a street in a residential neighborhood earlier this week.
Sgt. Patrick Carey with the sheriff's department said Thursday that the mountain lion was recorded on a video surveillance camera on Aura Vista in Millbrae. The video surveillance camera recorded the mountain lion, seen walking along the street, at approximately 3:50 a.m. Wednesday.
Sheriff's deputies met with the reporting party Thursday afternoon.
Anyone who sees a mountain lion in or near their neighborhood is asked to contact the San Mateo County Sheriff's Department to report the sighting.
