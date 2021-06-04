ROHNERT PARK (CBS SF) — A shooting at an apartment building in Rohnert Park Friday afternoon left one man dead and police are asking the public for help finding two suspects who fled the scene in four-wheel-drive pickup.

Investigators say the homicide occurred at 2:51 p.m. Friday at the Parkridge Apartments, located at 4949 Snyder Ln.

Responding officers found a 29-year-old man suffering multiple gunshot wounds lying on grass in front of neighboring apartments. Rohnert Park emergency personnel administered first aid however the victim died at the scene. The victim resided at the apartments but his name was not released as of Friday night.

Police say they’re seeking two suspects, described as adult Hispanic males. The shooter was described by witnesses as having “short, spiky hair.”

Witnesses told police the suspects got into a gray pickup truck and fled the scene, and were last seen driving northbound on Snyder Lane. The suspect vehicle is described as being a gray Dodge Dakota with black lumber racks and a white 4×4 sticker on the tailgate.

It is not known if the suspect(s) and the victim knew each other.

Anyone with information about the investigation or the suspect vehicle is asked to call the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety at (707) 584-2600.