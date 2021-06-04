SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Police arrested two suspects in connection with a fatal shooting in San Jose on Thursday, not far from last week’s massacre at the VTA rail yard.

According to police, officers responded to the area of North San Pedro and Hedding streets around 1:50 p.m. and found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Officers attempted life saving measures, but the victim was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

Officers and deputies with the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office identified and apprehended two suspects at the scene, police said.

The suspects, identified as 43-year-old Eric Zarate and 34-year-old Michael Herrera, were booked into the Santa Clara County Jail. According to jail records, the court scheduled Zarate and Herrera to appear in front of a judge on Monday.

The victim’s identity will be released after confirming his identity and notifying next of kin, police said.

KPIX reporter Len Ramirez said the shooting happened around a parked Mercedes on San Pedro Street. At least two shots hit the car, and an unknown number struck a man who was standing on the other side, killing him on the sidewalk.

Ramirez tweeted that witnesses said a man was seen holding his hands up before several shots rang out before a possible suspect ran from the scene.

This is on the same block as the mass shooting at VTA. Witness describes seeing a man holding his hands up then several shots and a possible suspect running away. pic.twitter.com/HQ6ZCMQb5Y — Len Ramirez (@lenKPIX) June 3, 2021

“I heard ‘Bang! Bang! Bang!’ and I parked my car. I thought maybe they were shooting at me,” said witness Pooran Haq, who had just parked her car near the shooting scene.

Haq said two officers were on the scene immediately and held at least one man for questioning.

“The guy he raised his hands up and he got on the ground,” said Haq. “I saw two police and they were pointing at him.”

For the second week in a row, county workers were ordered to shelter in place because of an active shooter event.

“To see this happening again, it’s concerning. I immediately texted my wife to let her know that I was safe,” said attorney Gerardo Vicuna, who was just coming out of court across the street from the shooting scene.

Several county workers were escorted to their cars by sheriff’s deputies as they left work Thursday afternoon out of an abundance of caution.

Thursday’s shooting is the 18th homicide in San Jose so far this year.

The shooting remains under investigation.