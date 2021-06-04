SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A San Francisco man faces homicide and multiple weapons charges following a fatal shooting in the city’s Polk Gulch neighborhood nearly a month ago.
According to police, the victim was shot on the 100 block of Fern Street around 1:40 a.m. on May 8. Officers found the victim, identified as 25-year-old Robert Luis Mena Gallardo on the sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Homicide investigators were able to identify the suspect as 25-year-old Ulysses Gutierrez. On May 18, officers located Gutierrez near 46th Avenue and Judah Street in the city's Sunset District.
Gutierrez was booked into San Francisco County Jail on charges of murder, carrying a loaded firearm in public, being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, along with a probation violation.
According to jail records, Gutierrez is being held without bail. His next court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday.