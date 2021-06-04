LIVERMORE (CBS SF) – Police were searching for a driver who tried to run over a motorcycle officer during a traffic stop in Livermore, Friday.

It happened at about 11:45 a.m., according to police, after the officer stopped the vehicle for a code violation on northbound Isabel Avenue near Interstate 580.

As the officer dismounted his motorcycle, the suspect driver put his truck into reverse and backed over the officer at a high speed, leaving skid marks on the road.

The officer was able to jump out of the way, but the motorcycle was crushed and the driver sped off.

Livermore officers arrived on the scene to render assistance to the injured officer and started to pursue the driver, but for safety reasons, the pursuit was cancelled.

The officer has been treated for his injuries, and released. Police said the suspect driver is still at large.

“This act of violence against our officer is absolutely unacceptable,” said Livermore Police Chief Jeramy Young in a statement. “Our officers put their lives on the line for our community and an attack on an officer is an attack on our community. We will work tirelessly to bring this offender to justice.”

The vehicle was described as a brown, 4-door Toyota Tundra crew cab. Authorities were asking anyone with information or video regarding the assault to contact the Livermore Police Department Tip-Line at (925) 371-4790, reference LPD Case # 21-2668. Callers may remain anonymous.