VALLEJO (CBS SF) — Police in Vallejo are investigating a shooting late Thursday night that hospitalized at least three victims, according to authorities.

The Vallejo Police Department tweeted at around 11:30 p.m. that officers were investigating a shooting that happened shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday night on the 1000 block of Caldwell Avenue.

Police said at least three victims have been transported to local hospitals for treatment of gunshot wounds. There were no details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Vallejo police said more details about the incident would be forthcoming.