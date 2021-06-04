VALLEJO (CBS SF) — Police in Vallejo are investigating a shooting late Thursday night that hospitalized at least three victims, according to authorities.
The Vallejo Police Department tweeted at around 11:30 p.m. that officers were investigating a shooting that happened shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday night on the 1000 block of Caldwell Avenue.READ MORE: San Jose Officials Redouble Efforts to Reduce Illegal Fireworks
@VallejoPD is currently investigating a multi-victim shooting incident that occurred tonight at approx. 10:11 p.m. in the 1000 block of Caldwell Ave. At least three victims have been transported to local hospitals for treatment of gunshot wounds. More information to follow.
— VallejoPD (@VallejoPd) June 4, 2021READ MORE: Fully-Vaccinated Napa Woman Dies of COVID-19
Police said at least three victims have been transported to local hospitals for treatment of gunshot wounds. There were no details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.MORE NEWS: Proposed Funding Cuts to Arts Programs Threaten Santa Clara Ballet
Vallejo police said more details about the incident would be forthcoming.