ALAMEDA (CBS SF) — Oakland Police Deputy Chief Nishant Joshi will soon take the short trip across Oakland Estuary into Alameda to take over the island city’s embattled police department.

As an Alameda resident, he’s looking forward leading his hometown’s police department and knows well the challenges that lie ahead.

Three officers are currently being investigated for a controversial in custody death.

“My roots started in Oakland but my branches grew to Alameda but it’s all one big family,” Joshi said. “I owe it to the community, I owe it to my neighbors, I owe it to my kids who are growing up here and I owe it to the city that I plan on retiring in to serve at the highest level.”

One of Joshi’s top priorities will be to look into the in custody death of Mario Gonzalez, who died after being held faced down for about 5 minutes.

He said since it was an on-going investigation, he could not speak about the case but he knows there will be work to do to regain the trust of the community.

“Trust arrives from several interactions, they’re building blocks,” he told KPIX 5.

Joshi also steps in as cities across the country are looking to possibly defund police departments. The incoming chief says he supports looking at new ways to improve public safety but will stand up for resources he feels are vital to the department.

He hopes to lead with integrity, transparency and accountability.

“That’s the environment we want to create at the Alameda Police Department is that we are comfortable looking at ourselves and acknowledging when we fall short but celebrating when we hit the pitch and exceed expectations,” he said.