BOULDER CREEK (CBS SF) — A fatal multi-vehicle accident shut down Highway 17 in both directions Saturday morning, according to authorities.
CHP first reported the accident between a tanker truck and a second vehicle shortly after 8 a.m. Authorities later confirmed it was a fatal crash.
A sig-alert was issued at about 8:30 a.m. that lanes of Highway 17 were closed in both directions between Highway 9 and Bear Creek Road
Santa Clara County Fire, Cal Fire SCU and CHP San Jose units have all responded to the accident.
Northbound lanes of Highway 17 reopened at around 9:15 a.m., according to authorities.
Crews are currently working to mitigate hazards at the crash scene. As of shortly after 9 a.m., authorities said southbound Highway 17 was likely to remain closed for over three hours due to the complexity of the situation.
#SCCFD @calfireSCU and @CHPSanJose are working quickly to mitigate hazards on HWY 17. The roadway will remain closed for sometime. Current estimates are in excess of 3 hours due to scene complexity. PLEASE avoid the area. @KCBSAMFMTraffic pic.twitter.com/8ZBlpibEua
— Santa Clara Co Fire (@sccfiredept) June 5, 2021
Drivers are advised to avoid the area and allow emergency vehicles to pass.