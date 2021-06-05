SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco City Hall will open to the public on Monday for the first time in 15 months, and most offices will be open for full service, officials said on Saturday.

“Reopening City Hall is not only symbolic,” said city administrator Carmen Chu. “[It] represents expanded access to services for those who have had a hard time engaging by phone or through the internet. As we take this next step, please remember to continue taking precautions. Let’s keep our masks on and maintain our social distance.”

Indeed, visitors will be required to wear face coverings and stay 6 feet apart in order to enter the building, which will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

Public restrooms will be open, hand sanitizer will be available, and City Hall workers must undergo a health screening before reporting to work.

Entrances on both Goodlett and Grove streets will be open. The Van Ness steps and McAllister Street entrances will remain closed.

Printed information, posters and other material related to COVID-19 will be available in the South Light Court.

Details on reopening schedules for each city department are available at sf.gov/location/city-hall or call 311.

