SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A San Jose police officer was stabbed after being called to a home early Saturday morning by a man who said he was suffering a mental health crisis.

At around 12:30 a.m. two officers were called to a residence in the 3500 block of Ambra Way by a man saying he believed he was suffering a mental health crisis. Upon arrival, the man attacked one of the officers. Working together, the officers subdued the the suspect and took him into custody.

After the struggle, one of the officers discovered he had been stabbed. The knife was found, the injured officer was taken to a local hospital and was soon discharged after receiving treatment for a “moderate” wound.

The suspect, identified as Sean Williams, was taken to Valley Medical Center for treatment and for a mental health evaluation. He will subsequently be booked for assault with a deadly weapon.

According to a police spokesman, both officers had received Crisis Intervention Training but — because the attack was so sudden — neither had time to use those techniques.