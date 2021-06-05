SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A San Jose police officer was stabbed after being called to a home early Saturday morning by a man who said he was suffering a mental health crisis.
At around 12:30 a.m. two officers were called to a residence in the 3500 block of Ambra Way by a man saying he believed he was suffering a mental health crisis. Upon arrival, the man attacked one of the officers. Working together, the officers subdued the the suspect and took him into custody.READ MORE: Multi-Vehicle Fatal Accident Closes Southbound Hwy 17 at Hwy 9
After the struggle, one of the officers discovered he had been stabbed. The knife was found, the injured officer was taken to a local hospital and was soon discharged after receiving treatment for a “moderate” wound.READ MORE: Livermore Police Search For Truck Driver Who Allegedly Tried to Back Over Officer
The suspect, identified as Sean Williams, was taken to Valley Medical Center for treatment and for a mental health evaluation. He will subsequently be booked for assault with a deadly weapon.MORE NEWS: UPDATE: Victim in Friday Evening San Jose Shooting Dies From Injuries
According to a police spokesman, both officers had received Crisis Intervention Training but — because the attack was so sudden — neither had time to use those techniques.