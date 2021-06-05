Policing In Bay AreaSan Francisco Street Response Teams
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Crime, Gun violence, Homicide, San Jose News, San Jose police

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A person who was shot in South San Jose Friday evening has died from their injuries, according to an update from police.

San Jose Shooting Scene June 6, 2021

Shooting outside apartments in south San Jose. (CBS)

The shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of The Woods Dr. according to a police department tweet.

READ MORE: Multi-Vehicle Fatal Accident Closes Hwy 17 in Both Directions at Bear Creek Road

Police have not released the victim’s name or a description of any suspect(s).

 

 

READ MORE: Livermore Police Search For Truck Driver Who Allegedly Tried to Back Over Officer

Police confirmed Saturday morning that the victim had died from the injuries sustained. The shooting is the 19th homicide in San Jose so far this year. Police plan to release additional information regarding the shooting.

MORE NEWS: G-7 Nations Sign Agreement to Make Tech Giants Pay Fair Taxes

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact San Jose police.