SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A person who was shot in South San Jose Friday evening has died from their injuries, according to an update from police.
The shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of The Woods Dr. according to a police department tweet.
Police have not released the victim’s name or a description of any suspect(s).
Police confirmed Saturday morning that the victim had died from the injuries sustained. The shooting is the 19th homicide in San Jose so far this year. Police plan to release additional information regarding the shooting.
2/ This event has been updated to a homicide. Number 19 for 2021. Press release forthcoming. pic.twitter.com/nULrWKeqmZ
— San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) June 5, 2021
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact San Jose police.