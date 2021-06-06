SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (CBS SF) — A body was found near San Francisco International Airport Saturday afternoon.
A spokesperson for the San Francisco Police Department said late Saturday afternoon that investigators were alerted about the body in the roadway that approaches the airport’s departure gates terminal at approximately 1:30 p.m.
A spokesperson for San Francisco International Airport has confirmed that a body was discovered, adding that investigators from the San Francisco Police Department and the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Department were on the scene.
There are no further details as of 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
