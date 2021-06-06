SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Patrick Wisdom hit a pair of home runs and drove in three runs in helping the Chicago Cubs avoid a four-game sweep with a 4-3 victory over the San Francisco Giants on Sunday.

Wisdom has seven home runs in 13 games this season. He has a hit in nine of 11 games since his May 25 recalled from Triple-A Iowa.

Kyle Hendricks (7-4) won his fifth straight start, allowing three runs and seven hits in 6 1/3 innings. He walked two and struck out five in earning his first win over San Francisco in five career starts.

Hendricks allowed just one hit after the second inning.

Craig Kimbrel struck out two in a perfect ninth for his 14th save in 16 chances.

Johnny Cueto (4-2) gave up four runs — three earned — and six hits in 4 1/3 innings. He walked two, his most since three in his first start this season.

Chicago took a 4-3 lead with an unearned run in the fifth after Hendricks led off with a double for his first hit this season. A single and walk loaded the bases for Javier Báez, who hit a grounder to shortstop Maurico Dubón. Catcher Buster Posey dropped the throw home for an error that allowed the go-ahead run.

San Francisco scored all its runs in the first two innings. LaMonte Wade Jr. hit his first career leadoff home run. Posey and Donovan Solano also drove in runs.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cubs: Báez left the game early with right thumb soreness. … OF Jake Marisnick (right hamstring) could be activated when the Cubs are in San Diego. He came out of weekend drills feeling good. … LHP Justin Steele (right hamstring) threw a bullpen session before Sunday’s game as he continues rehabbing. … OF Joc Pederson (back) was held out of the starting lineup as a precaution. He left Saturday’s game early after his back tightened from hitting the outfield wall.

Giants: INF Evan Longoria was placed on the 10-day injured list before the game with a left shoulder strain sustained in the ninth inning Saturday during a collision with INF Brandon Crawford. … IF Thairo Estrada was recalled from Sacramento to take his place on the roster. … 1B Brandon Belt (left oblique strain) is expected to be activated sometime during the upcoming road trip.

NEXT

Giants LHP Alex Wood (5-3) stars Tuesday at Texas.

© Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed