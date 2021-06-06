MILL VALLEY (CBS SF) — Firefighters from several local agencies were able to finally wrestle control of a stubborn house fire early Sunday in a heavily wooded, hillside neighborhood in Mill Valley, authorities said.

The Southern Marin Fire Department said crews were dispatched at around 12:30 a.m. to a 911 call reporting the blaze at a single residence in the 100 block of Coronet Ave.

Additional resources were called in with 35 firefighters battling the stubborn fire that extended into multiple wooded areas.

Fortunately, the home’s residents were able to safely evacuate prior to arrival of the firefighters.

Neighborhood residents were ordered to shelter-in-place “unless emergency officials give you other instructions at your door.”

PG&E was called to the scene to secure downed lines as well as a natural gas feed.

Fire investigators will determine the cause of the blaze.