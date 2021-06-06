FOSTER CITY (CBS SF) — Outraged over a court ruling to get rid of California’s decades-old ban on assault weapons and a mass shooting that claimed nine lives at a San Jose VTA railyard, gun control advocates rallied in Foster City Saturday evening.

They said California needs more gun laws, not less. The names of the victims of the VTA shooting were read aloud. Those attending bowed their heads in remembrance.

“I’m angry, I’m angry that people are being killed by senseless gun violence,” said Alexis Lewis, with the NAACP of San Mateo County.

Nancy Yarbrough joined Brady United of San Mateo County to end gun violence after someone shot her cousin. She believed the ban on assault weapons like AR-15 has saved countless lives.

“It’s not a hunting item. It’s not for self-protection. It’s to kill other human beings,” said Yarbrough.

The gathering came as others were heralding a decision by U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez. He overturned the 1989 assault gun ban by saying it covered too many types of weapons and it violated the Second Amendment.

He wrote “like the Swiss Army knife, the popular AR-15” is good for both home and battle.

“We are absolutely thrilled with the opinion. We think that this is a monumental occurrence for, not just Second Amendment rights, but for civil rights overall,” said Taylor Svehlak, director of public affairs of Firearms Policy Coalition Firearms Policy Coalition is one of the plaintiffs that challenged the ban.

“This ruling could very well signal a massive momentum shift on, not just on assault weapon bans, but I mean an absolute multitude of other topics in the Second Amendment world,” said Svehlak.

Gov. Gavin Newsom and attorney general Rob Bonta said they will take it to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.