SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The KPIX 5 news team won seven regional Emmy Awards Saturday night including the prestigious outstanding newscast award given to the KPIX 5 Morning News.
The morning crew honored included Michelle Griego, Len Kiese, Anne Makovec, Mary Lee, Gianna Franco, Kiet Do, Katie Nielsen, Brian Kiley, Maya Castro, Hayley Connor and Caitlin Bryant.
The other award winners included:
- “’I Can’t Breathe’: Bay Area Reacts to George Floyd Killing,” — David Block, Gabriela García-Sanchez, Sophie Mattson, Wes Severson, Ken Bastida, Juliette Goodrich, Allen Martin, Andrea Nakano, Da Lin, Maria Medina, Len Ramirez, Vince Garrido, Marco Vargas
- Da Lin for his report — “COVID Crime Spike”
- Da Lin for his report — “Hustling in the Pandemic”
- Meteorologist Paul Heggen for his report — “Science of a Smoky Summer”
- Sports Anchor/Reporter Vern Glenn — “Best of Vern Glenn 2020”
- Devin Fehely for “Devin Fehely Photography Composite