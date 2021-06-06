SANTA CLARA (CBS SF/BCN) — One person was dead and three others injured in horrific early Sunday morning wrong-way driver crash on U.S. Highway 101 near the Montague Expressway in Santa Clara.
The California Highway Patrol reopened all lanes of the highway at 8:23 a.m. — 3 hours and 27 minutes after the crash.
Investigators said the crash was reported about 4:30 a.m. The CHP said a Toyota Corolla was traveling north in southbound lanes when the vehicle collided head-on with a Toyota Camry. The Camry was then hit by another car.
The CHP said the wrong-way driver died in the crash. The driver’s identity was not released pending notification of the next of kin.
Three people in the other cars were hospitalized. Their conditions were at released by Sunday morning.
The investigation was ongoing. It was not immediately known if drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.