SAN FRANCISCO (BCN/CBS SF) — San Francisco city officials on Monday celebrated the reopening of Shoreview Park, located in the city’s Bayview neighborhood, following a $3.3 million makeover.

Improvements added to the park, located at 1 Lillian Court, include a new children’s play area equipped with new synthetic turf and a custom skywalk that connects to a climbing net and 25-foot slide.

Other improvements to the park include a new picnic area and barbeque grill; a lawn; outdoor fitness equipment; new seating; new lighting; accessible pathways; and revamped landscaping that includes the addition of 14 new trees.

“The community told us what they wanted and a welcoming place where people of all generations could come together and gather surrounded by natural beauty,” Mayor London Breed said in a statement. “This is a wonderful neighborhood space devoted to healthy recreation and fun that will make a real difference for the people who live here.”

“I’m from the Bayview and I know firsthand the importance of safe, beautiful parks,” District 10 Supervisor Shamann Walton said.

The park’s design was created with input from the neighborhood’s residents.

“Green spaces are essential to our physical and emotional wellbeing. This community truly came together to advocate for their park and playground and the results are spectacular,” San Francisco Recreation and Park Department Manager Phil Ginsburg said.

The nearly one-acre park was built in 1979 by the now dissolved San Francisco Redevelopment Agency to serve residents at the nearby Shoreview Apartments, low-income apartment complex.

To pay for the renovation, the city obtained $2.6 million in federal and state funds, as well as an additional $749,000 from the SF Rec and Park Department and local Open Space funds.

