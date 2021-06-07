SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) – The California Department of Public Health launched an ad campaign Monday aimed at addressing COVID-19 vaccine concerns among women who are pregnant or looking to become pregnant in the future.

Ads in English and in Spanish are set to air in television markets across the state, including the Bay Area. Ads will also be released on digital platforms and social media.

In the English-language ad, a woman asks family physician Dr. Maria Saavadera about the vaccine. “I want to reassure you that no fertility loss was reported in the clinical trials or in the millions of women who have since received the vaccines,” Saavadera said.

The Spanish-language ad features Dr. Juan Rivera, a cardiologist who is the medical correspondent for Univision.

According to CDPH guidance on vaccines and pregnancy, there is limited, but growing data on the safety of COVID-19 vaccines for those who are pregnant.

“Public health experts have analyzed data from a CDC registry of over 35,000 women who were vaccinated with mRNA COVID-19 vaccines while pregnant or around the time of conception. They found no obvious safety concerns. Also, participants did not report any more complications than normal. Based on this study and other safety data, pregnancy health experts believe that the vaccine is safe and effective in pregnant people,” the guidance said.