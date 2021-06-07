Policing In Bay AreaSan Francisco Street Response Teams
DISCOVERY BAY (CBS SF) — A brush fire in Discovery Bay has shut down Highway 4 in both directions Monday afternoon due to reduced visibility from smoke, according to CHP.

The fire was burning east of Discovery Bay Boulevard on both sides of the highway, authorities said. Heavy smoke has reduced visibility in the area to nearly zero, according to reports.

The 511.org Twitter account posted about the fire at around 3:45 p.m.

CHP issued a severe traffic alert, noting that the fire had blocked all lanes.

As of about 4:39 p.m., CHP said one-way traffic control was in effect due to the fire.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. CHP said there is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.