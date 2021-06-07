DISCOVERY BAY (CBS SF) — A brush fire in Discovery Bay has shut down Highway 4 in both directions Monday afternoon due to reduced visibility from smoke, according to CHP.

The fire was burning east of Discovery Bay Boulevard on both sides of the highway, authorities said. Heavy smoke has reduced visibility in the area to nearly zero, according to reports.

#DiscoveryBay , #Hwy4 both directions at #OldRiverBridge, shut down because of a grass fire creating near-zero visibility. Alternates #Hwy12 and #I205 are so far away, maybe better to wait it out.#KCBSTraffic — KCBS Radio – The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) June 7, 2021

The 511.org Twitter account posted about the fire at around 3:45 p.m.

CHP issued a severe traffic alert, noting that the fire had blocked all lanes.

As of about 4:39 p.m., CHP said one-way traffic control was in effect due to the fire.

UPDATE: Brush fire on Eastbound and Westbound CA-4 East of Discovery Bay Blvd in Discovery Bay. One Way Traffic Control in Effect https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) June 7, 2021

Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. CHP said there is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.