SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Santa Clara County’s main water provider announced Monday that it plans to declare a water shortage emergency and urge local municipalities to impose water use restrictions.

Representatives from the Santa Clara County Valley Water District (SCCVW) said on Monday that the area needs to decrease water use by 15% from 2019 levels countywide as the outlook on the area’s water levels continues to look dire. The SCCVW is the largest water agency to push local governments for mandatory water restrictions.

“This is an emergency,” Valley Water CEO Rick Callender said. “Our water supplies are in serious jeopardy. Valley Water will protect our groundwater resources by all reasonable means necessary and ensure we can provide safe, clean water to Santa Clara County. Every drop of water saved is a drop we can use in the future.”

As drought conditions continue to worsen throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, many local agencies in charge of water have pushed for residents to decrease usage. For example, water agencies in the Tri-Valley area (which includes Livermore, Dublin and San Ramon) recently asked locals to reduce their usage by 10%. In some areas like Marin County, residents failed to meet this voluntary goal.

But the Santa Clara Valley Water District wants mandatory reductions for the first time since the historic drought period from 2012-2016. The 15% mandatory decrease is actually less than the 25% that the water district hopes residents will voluntarily impose on themselves.

Causing further issues, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission ordered Anderson Reservoir to be drained during a massive renovation project. Anderson Reservoir is the largest drinking water reservoir and it’s expected to be unusable for the next 10 years during the Anderson Dam Tunnel Project and Seismic Retrofit Project.

The district’s plan requests residents and businesses to decrease lawn watering to no more than three days a week, among other restrictions. More solutions and strategies were expected to be debated at Santa Clara Valley Water District’s Board of Directors meeting Monday afternoon. The board expects to vote on the recommendations, which will be sent to the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors for a vote.

“The announcement today underscores the severity of the drought, and the time to act is now,” Valley Water Board Chair Tony Estremera declared in a statement.