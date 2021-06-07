SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Longtime San Francisco Giants broadcaster Duane Kuiper announced Monday that he is undergoing chemotherapy and that he would likely miss calling some games this summer.

“After some tests and visits with doctors, I was diagnosed with a medical condition that requires me to immediately begin chemotherapy treatment,” Kuiper said in a statement from the team. “I feel very fortunate that I have an incredibly talented team of doctors and healthcare specialists who will be assisting me through my treatment plan.”

Kuiper stressed that he will still be heard calling Giants games during the season. “I still plan on broadcasting this season, though I may take a few more games off if I’m not feeling well and I want to thank my broadcast partners for their unconditional support and willingness to step in and cover for me.”

“While this is was not the adventure I anticipated, I’m staying positive for a quick and full recovery,” the broadcaster concluded.

The team issued its own statement saying, “The entire Giants family sends our love and support to Duane and his family during this challenging time. We know we speak for Giants fans everywhere in offering our prayers for a safe, speedy and full recovery.”

A onetime infielder for the Orange and Black, Kuiper has been a mainstay on Giants radio and television broadcasts since the 1980s, much of it partnered with former teammate Mike Krukow. The pair nicknamed “Kruk & Kuip” have called numerous legendary moments in Giants history, including Barry Bonds’ chase for the home run record and the team’s three World Series championships.