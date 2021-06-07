PIEDMONT (CBS SF) — A power outage in the East Bay left thousands of PG&E customers in the dark, Monday night.
The outage was first reported around 6 p.m. As many as 3000 customers were affected.READ MORE: UC Davis: Grape-Picking Robots Could Replace Manual Labor On Vineyards
According to PG&E outage map at 10 p.m., 319 Piedmont customers were still affected and crews were assessing the cause.READ MORE: UPDATE: Overturned Tractor Trailer Shuts Down WB I-580 Near Altamont Pass
It is not clear if the outage was related to a report of downed power lines at Sea View and La Salle streets. A resident reported seeing several dead birds nearby.MORE NEWS: Body Of John 'Little Zion' Doe Found Near Las Vegas Identified As Missing San Jose 7-Year-Old; Mother Wanted For Murder
PG&E estimated that power would be restored by Tuesday morning at 1 a.m.