PIEDMONT (CBS SF) — A power outage in the East Bay left thousands of PG&E customers in the dark, Monday night.

The outage was first reported around 6 p.m. As many as 3000 customers were affected.

According to PG&E outage map at 10 p.m., 319 Piedmont customers were still affected and crews were assessing the cause.

It is not clear if the outage was related to a report of downed power lines at Sea View and La Salle streets. A resident reported seeing several dead birds nearby.

PG&E estimated that power would be restored by Tuesday morning at 1 a.m.