SALINAS (BCN) — Salinas police arrested a man suspected of robbing a 65-year-old man by allegedly threatening him with a metal pipe Sunday.
The victim called police at about 5:30 a.m. to say that while he was sitting in his vehicle in the 300 block of East Alisal Street, the suspect tapped on the windshield, asked the victim to roll down the window and then demanded money, police said.
The suspect, later identified as 21-year-old Diego Castillo, then fled west on Rianda Street, according to police.
Officers later found Castillo sitting in a white Chevy pickup in the 200 block of Prader Street, where he was arrested, police said.
Officers also allegedly found the cash taken during the robbery, police said.
Castillo was booked into Monterey County Jail on suspicion of robbery with bail set at $40,000.