OAKLAND (BCN) — Police in Oakland are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 37-year-old man.
Michael Robertson was last seen about 6:30 p.m. May 18 in the 1400 block of East 31st Street.
He is in good condition but may be having behavioral challenges due to being away from home, police said.
Robertson is known to frequent waterways/piers and the areas around Lake Merritt and the Trestle Glen neighborhood.
He is described as White, 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray hat, gray sweatshirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at (510) 238-3641.
