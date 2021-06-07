LIVERMORE (CBS SF) — All westbound lanes of Interstate 580 at the Interstate 205 junction were blocked by an overturned 53-foot tractor trailer on Monday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The incident was reported shortly after 10 p.m., Monday night. A Sigalert was issued around 10:33 p.m. saying that all westbound lanes were blocked on I-580, forcing the closure of the I-205 interchange.READ MORE: Body Of John 'Little Zion' Doe Found Near Las Vegas Identified As Missing San Jose 7-Year-Old; Mother Wanted For Murder
When officers arrived, a passenger was trapped inside the truck trying to kick out the window, according to the CHP.READ MORE: Vegetation Fire Shuts Down Eastbound Highway 12 In Fairfield
The tractor trailer leaked about 20 gallons of fuel onto the roadway. Fire crews were assisting with the cleanup.
There was no estimated time for reopening.MORE NEWS: Bayview Neighborhood Park $3.3M Makeover Includes Cool Kid's Play Area
It is not clear what caused the accident, or if wind was a factor.