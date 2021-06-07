Policing In Bay AreaSan Francisco Street Response Teams
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – At least one person has been found in a home that caught fire in the city’s Sunnyside neighborhood Monday afternoon.

According to the San Francisco Fire Department, firefighters responded to the 400 block of Monterey Boulevard shortly after 4 p.m.

Video from firefighters showed flames coming from the second floor of the home.

Around 4:45 p.m., firefighters said there were reports of a victim that was being extricated from the home.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

 

More details to come.