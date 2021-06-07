SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – At least one person has been found in a home that caught fire in the city’s Sunnyside neighborhood Monday afternoon.
According to the San Francisco Fire Department, firefighters responded to the 400 block of Monterey Boulevard shortly after 4 p.m.
Video from firefighters showed flames coming from the second floor of the home.
BREAKING: 400 BLOCK OF MONTEREY BL, BELOW GRADE FIRE, B09 WINN. #SFFD UNITS ON SCENE AND RESPONDING. PLEASE AVOID THE AREA @sfmta_muni @LondonBreed @myrnamelgar @Ahsha_Safai pic.twitter.com/z1GJ1QIClU
— San Francisco Firefighters 798 (@SFFFLocal798) June 7, 2021
Around 4:45 p.m., firefighters said there were reports of a victim that was being extricated from the home.
UPDATE: Report of victim discovered and being extricated by crews on scene. https://t.co/9bc7Iqesg7
— San Francisco Firefighters 798 (@SFFFLocal798) June 7, 2021
The cause of the fire was not immediately known.
More details to come.