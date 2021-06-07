SAN JOSE (CBS SF/BCN) — San Jose Planning Commissioner Rolando Bonilla announced last week that he plans to obtain emergency funds to support East San Jose nonprofit groups and city facilities to remain open later and provide programs for young people this summer.

Bonilla, who serves as vice chair of the commission, said that rising crime during the pandemic makes the support of youth programs even more vital. He said he has already begun conversations with members of the city council to draft legislation that would release funds prior to the end of the city’s budget process on June 30.

“Our community does not have the benefit of waiting for the end of the budget process, as we are seeing indicators that point to a very difficult summer for our youth,” he said. “Our youth need to be prioritized as conditions have been further exacerbated due to the toll COVID took on East San Jose.”

Bonilla said he would like to see funding go to facilities like the Alum Rock Youth Center and the Roberto Cruz Library, so that each can stay open later and be safe hubs supported with programs.

