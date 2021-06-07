Policing In Bay AreaSan Francisco Street Response Teams
Filed Under:Homicide, San Jose News

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Homicide investigators were unraveling details Monday surrounding the city’s 20th fatal shooting of the year.

San Jose police said officers responded to a shooting call at around 3 a.m. in the area of Dubert Lane and Santee Drive near ACE Esperanza Middle School.

Upon arrival, they discovered a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where they succumbed to his injuries.

The man’s identity was being withheld until his next of kin is notified by the coroner’s office.

No information about a motive, the circumstances surrounding the shooting or a suspect have been released.