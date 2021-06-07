SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Firefighters were trying to access a creeping ground fire in the Big Basin Redwood State Park, in Santa Cruz County.
According to CalFire, the so-called Sandy Fire has burned 7 to 10 acres and is "well-within the CZU Lightning Complex burn."
A copter from CalFire SCU was making airdrops on Monday afternoon.
LATEST: #SandyFire estimated to be 7 to 10 acres. https://t.co/5OEbZGR17I
— CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) June 8, 2021