Firefighters were trying to access a creeping ground fire in the Big Basin Redwood State Park, in Santa Cruz County. Sandy Fire Chars 7-10 Acres Within CZU Lightning Complex Burn Scar – CBS San Francisco
Policing In Bay AreaSan Francisco Street Response Teams
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Big Basin, CalFire, CZU Lightning Complex, Sandy Fire, Santa Cruz County, Wildfire

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Firefighters were trying to access a creeping ground fire in the Big Basin Redwood State Park, in Santa Cruz County.

According to CalFire, the so-called Sandy Fire has burned 7 to 10 acres and is “well-within the CZU Lightning Complex burn.”

READ MORE: Body Of John 'Little Zion' Doe Found Near Las Vegas Identified As Missing San Jose 7-Year-Old; Mother Wanted For Murder

A copter from CalFire SCU was making airdrops on Monday afternoon.

READ MORE: COVID Recovery: San Francisco City Hall Reopens For Weddings, Celebrates Pride Kickoff

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js