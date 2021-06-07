FAIRFIELD (CBS SF/BCN) — Solano County announced Monday that local veterans who weren’t able to finish high school due to their military service can file for a diploma.
The deadline is Tuesday.READ MORE: Body Of John 'Little Zion' Doe Found Near Las Vegas Identified As Missing San Jose 7-Year-Old; Mother Sought In Murder
Operation Recognition, hosted by the Solano County Office of Education, provides high school diplomas to individuals who served in the military and Japanese-American citizens.
Honorably discharged veterans that served in World War II, the Korean War or Vietnam War are eligible to apply for a diploma.READ MORE: When Will Your State's Federal Unemployment Benefits End?
Japanese-American citizens who left high school due to internment in World War II relocation camps, and families of eligible persons who are now deceased are also eligible to apply.
“Some veterans who served were not able to finish high school and receive their diplomas due to military service or Jim Crow laws in effect at the time,” according to a statement from the Solano County Office of Education. “Veterans and Japanese-American citizens now have the opportunity to be granted diplomas as a gesture of gratitude for the sacrifices they made.”
A recognition ceremony is planned for June 30.MORE NEWS: Body Found At San Francisco International Airport Identified As San Leandro Resident
Applications can be found at the county’s website. For more information, call Nikki Pacheco at (707) 399-4455.
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.