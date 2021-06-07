REDWOOD CITY (BCN) — Supervisors in San Mateo County on Tuesday will consider amending firearm laws for the county’s unincorporated areas for the first time in 20 years.

The proposed amendments would add licensing and security requirements for firearms and ammunition dealers, who would need to obtain a license from the county to operate.

Supervisors will discuss the ordinance at a board meeting which begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The local ordinance would align with and supplement state law, which already requires firearms dealers at the state level to be licensed. However, state law also allows local jurisdictions to have their own regulations.

San Mateo County’s ordinance would also require firearms dealers to follow additional security measures, such as having an alarm system and video surveillance.

Under the proposed ordinance, firearms sales could only take place a certain distance away from residences, schools, religious institutions, playgrounds and other places where children are present.

The county’s laws surrounding the sale of firearms and ammunition have not been updated since 2001, according to a staff report.

If approved on Tuesday, the ordinance would go into effect 30 days after approval at a second reading.

The ordinance is co-sponsored by Supervisors Dave Pine and Don Horsley.

A meeting agenda, staff report and video link to Tuesday’s meeting are available online.

The meeting is accessible via Zoom for members of the public who wish to comment at the meeting. Comments can be made on the Zoom link or people can call in via +1 (669) 900-6833. The meeting ID is: 998 4731 4394.

People wishing to comment on agenda items can call in to the meeting or email comments to boardfeedback@smcgov.org.

