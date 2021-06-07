BERKELEY (CBS SF/BCN) — Two homeless men were found dead in different parts of Civic Center Park in downtown Berkeley on Sunday, a spokeswoman for the Berkeley Police Department said.
Berkeley Police Lt. Veronica Rodrigues said that around 12:10 p.m. officers were dispatched to a “man down” call on the west side of the park near Martin Luther King, Jr.READ MORE: Bay Area Filipino-Americans Celebrate Yuka Saso's Historic U.S. Open Win
The Berkeley Fire Department also responded to the scene, where the 52-year-old man was pronounced dead.
“We do not suspect foul play at this time,” Rodrigues said.READ MORE: San Jose Police Investigating Early Morning Fatal Shooting
Adjacent to the deceased man, Rodrigues said, police found another man unconscious but alive. Narcan was administered and the 59-year-old man was taken to a local trauma hospital where he is in stable condition.
Hour later at 3:10 p.m. another individual contacted police to say a friend had died in the park. Berkeley police and fire responders found a 42-year-old man dead in a tent in the east side of the park, Rodrigues said.MORE NEWS: Truck Rolls Down Sonoma Cliff, Driver Arrested on Suspicion Of DUI
No further details are available at this time.