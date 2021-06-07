BERKELEY (CBS SF/BCN) — Two homeless men were found dead in different parts of Civic Center Park in downtown Berkeley on Sunday, a spokeswoman for the Berkeley Police Department said.

Berkeley Police Lt. Veronica Rodrigues said that around 12:10 p.m. officers were dispatched to a “man down” call on the west side of the park near Martin Luther King, Jr.

The Berkeley Fire Department also responded to the scene, where the 52-year-old man was pronounced dead.

“We do not suspect foul play at this time,” Rodrigues said.

Adjacent to the deceased man, Rodrigues said, police found another man unconscious but alive. Narcan was administered and the 59-year-old man was taken to a local trauma hospital where he is in stable condition.

Hour later at 3:10 p.m. another individual contacted police to say a friend had died in the park. Berkeley police and fire responders found a 42-year-old man dead in a tent in the east side of the park, Rodrigues said.

No further details are available at this time.