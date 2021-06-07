FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — Fairfield firefighters were responding to a vegetation fire that shut down Highway 12, on Monday night.
Firefighters responded to the 2-acre fire at state Highway 12 and Beck Avenue “moving with a moderate rate of spread” around 8:30 p.m., according to the Fairfield Fire Department.READ MORE: Body Of John 'Little Zion' Doe Found Near Las Vegas Identified As Missing San Jose 7-Year-Old; Mother Wanted For Murder
Eastbound Highway 12 was closed. Authorities warned drivers to avoid the area.
Within about an hour, “forward movement was stopped,” according to authorities, and crews were mopping up.READ MORE: Bayview Neighborhood Park $3.3M Makeover Includes Cool Kid's Play Area
MORE NEWS: North Bay Crews Knock Down Structure and Vegetation Fire Near Santa Rosa
Fairfield firefighters are responding to a vegetation fire at Highway 12 & Beck Avenue. Please avoid the area
— Fairfield Fire Dept. (@Fairfieldfire) June 8, 2021
There were no reports of damages or injuries.