Policing In Bay AreaSan Francisco Street Response Teams
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Fairfield, Highway 12, Vegetation Fire

FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — Fairfield firefighters were responding to a vegetation fire that shut down Highway 12, on Monday night.

Firefighters responded to the 2-acre fire at state Highway 12 and Beck Avenue “moving with a moderate rate of spread” around 8:30 p.m., according to the Fairfield Fire Department.

(Fairfield Fire Department)

READ MORE: Body Of John 'Little Zion' Doe Found Near Las Vegas Identified As Missing San Jose 7-Year-Old; Mother Wanted For Murder

Eastbound Highway 12 was closed. Authorities warned drivers to avoid the area.

Within about an hour, “forward movement was stopped,” according to authorities, and crews were mopping up.

READ MORE: Bayview Neighborhood Park $3.3M Makeover Includes Cool Kid's Play Area

MORE NEWS: North Bay Crews Knock Down Structure and Vegetation Fire Near Santa Rosa

There were no reports of damages or injuries.