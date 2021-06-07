Policing In Bay AreaSan Francisco Street Response Teams
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The wind started howling in many parts of the Bay Area early Monday afternoon as a wind advisory for most of the region went into effect, according to forecasters. 

Onshore flow was creating the windy conditions that were also contributing to lower temperatures across the Bay Area and on the Central Coast, which was included in the advisory announced Sunday.

Initially impacted areas included the Golden Gate, the Marin Headlands and anywhere near the coast. The advisory issued by the Bay Area office of the National Weather Service went into effect at noon and remains in place until 8 p.m. Monday night. 

Gusts up to 40 mph are forecast along the coast including San Francisco, the San Mateo coastline and other areas on the water. The inland valleys of Contra Costa and Alameda counties will see gusts to 35 miles an hour as the afternoon progresses.

The Bay Area National Weather Service Twitter account posted that gusts up to 55 mph were possible in some gaps and passes.

KPIX Reporter Juliette Goodrich posted video on Twitter that showed how strong the winds were already kicking up shortly before 1 p.m.

Overnight lows are expected to be in the 40s and 50s. Similar temperatures and winds are expected to continue through Wednesday.