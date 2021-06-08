DALY CITY (CBS SF) – A man has been charged with a hate crime for allegedly threatening an Asian American postal worker who was delivering mail in Daly City last week.

According to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office, the postal worker was outside his United States Postal Service truck on June 5 when he was approached by the suspect.

Prosecutors said the suspect looked at the postal worker and said, “F–k you, I’m going to kill you, you f—king Asian.” The suspect then rummaged through the victim’s mail bag.

The postal worker then ran to the mail truck and locked himself in, according to the DA’s office. He was then followed by the suspect, who began to scream at him. Afterwards, the victim called 911 and left the area.

Police found the suspect a short time later, according to prosecutors. No additional details about the incident were immediately available.

The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Lamont Demetrius West Verdon of Oakland, was booked on suspicion of a hate crime, making criminal threats and possession of a controlled substance.

Verdon pleaded not guilty to all charges at a preliminary hearing on Monday, prosecutors said. He was also issued a protective order not to contact the victim.

As of Tuesday, Verdon is being held at the Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City on $1,000 bail. His next scheduled court appearance is on June 17.