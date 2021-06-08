SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) – Alameda and Napa counties moved into the least restrictive Yellow Tier under the state’s reopening plan Tuesday, in the final set of tier assignments before the state fully reopens.
Under Yellow Tier rules, movie theaters, indoor dining at restaurants and gyms are among the sectors that can open at 50 percent capacity. Bars that do not provide meals can resume indoor operations at 25 percent capacity.
California is set to lift most COVID-19 restrictions on June 15, amid rising vaccination rates and as cases and hospitalizations have plummeted since peaking earlier this year.
More details to come.