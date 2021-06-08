SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A San Francisco-based content delivery company may be responsible for an overnight outage of some major websites around the world.
Fastly acknowledged at on its website at 2:58 a.m. Tuesday that they were "currently investigating potential impact to performance with our CDN services."
Numerous sites — including some San Francisco news sites — were reported down, including The New York Times, CNN, Spotify, BBC and some UK government websites. It is unknown when the sites first went down.
By 3:44 a.m., Fastly reported that it had identified the issue and a fix was being implemented.
The SFGate and the San Francisco Chronicle websites were observed down at 3:40 a.m. with error messages displayed instead of news content, but both sites were back up at 3:46 a.m.
Fastly posted another update on its website at 3:57 a.m.: "The issue has been identified and a fix has been applied. Customers may experience increased origin load as global services return."
