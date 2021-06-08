OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The Mayor of Oakland and other city officials announced Tuesday that the city started accepting applications for the first phase of its guaranteed income program, which provides $500-monthly payments for 18 months to families in need.

The Oakland Resilient Families program began accepting applications for the East Oakland phase Tuesday. There are 300 openings for families who live in East Oakland and they will be chosen by a random lottery, though priority goes to Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC), who the city identifies as being the groups with the greatest wealth disparities per the Oakland Equity Index.

Applicants must also be low income with at least 1 child under 18. Applications are due by 5 p.m. on June 30.

City officials hope the program improves the lives of low income families like it did in Stockton, when former mayor Michael Tubbs started a similar program three years ago.

“Poverty is not a personal failure, it is a policy failure,” Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said during the announcement of the program. “Guaranteed income presents one ofthe most promising tools for systems change, racial equity, and economic mobility we’ve seen in decades. We’re proud to begin the first phase of Oakland Resilient Families, which we believe will add to the growing body of evidence that the time has come for a guaranteed income at the federal level.”

READ MORE: Oakland To Provide $500 A Month In Guaranteed Income To 600 BIPOC Families

The program aims to help Oakland residents who are at or below 50% of the city’s median income, which is an annual salary of $59,000 for a family of three. Half of the winning applications are expected to be families earning less than 138% of the federal poverty level, or about $30,000 per year for a family of three.

“For many of our low-income residents in East Oakland an additional $500 means having enough money to purchase healthy groceries, pay for proper child-care, maintain adequate housing, and/or secure other tools that will not only economically advance their families but our community as a whole,” said Councilmember Treva Reid during the announcement Tuesday. “In our continuous effort to create a thriving East Oakland, I look forward to realizing this pilot’s intended socioeconomic impact.”

During the announcement Tuesday, Schaaf also noted that undocumented families are also eligible for the program and that their information will be kept private.

“We want undocumented families to apply. We know they’ve been left out of pandemic funding and aid,” Schaaf said.

The application period for phase 2 is scheduled to launch later this summer. It will be open to households with low incomes citywide. Interested parties can sign up to be notified when the

citywide application is released.

The Oakland Resilient Families program is a collaboration between the Family Independence Initiative and the national Mayors for a Guaranteed Income.

To learn more about the program or apply, visit the Oakland Resilient Families website.