SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A man suspected in an assault on an elderly woman last month in San Francisco was arrested after he was recognized by police officers at Oracle Park before a Giants game, police said Tuesday.

San Francisco police said the assault happened on May 14 at around 7 a.m. along the Embarcadero. A 73-year-old woman who was walking was knocked down by a suspect, leaving her unconscious and bleeding from the head. The suspect ran away from the scene and witnesses came to her aid, police said.

The woman was taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General where officials said she had suffered a concussion, several

cracked ribs, and significant bruising.

Investigators compiled a crime bulletin which included surveillance videos and photos of the suspect, police said. On May 25, an off-duty SFPD officer was jogging along the Embarcadero when he saw someone who matched the suspect description and was wearing a similar outfit as seen in the crime bulletin.

The man was detained and after confirming his identity, police released him pending further investigation. Shortly after, investigators obtained an arrest warrant for the suspect, identified as Toure Clark, 34, of San Francisco.

On June 1 at about 5:15 p.m. officers working at Oracle Park before the start of the Giants 6:45 p.m. game recognized the Clark from the crime bulletin which had been updated indicating an active warrant for his arrest, police said.

Clark was arrested without incident and booked into San Francisco County Jail on felony charges of battery, aggravated assault, and elder abuse.

Investigators also believe there may be other similar, yet unreported incidents like this and urged anyone with information on similar incidents to contact Sgt. Ly at Central Station at (415) 315-2410. All other tips can be sent to the SFPD 24 Hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.