DUBLIN (CBS SF/BCN) — A car hit and killed a pedestrian trying to cross the road Monday morning in Dublin, police said.

Officers responded at 9:10 a.m. to Dublin Boulevard and Hansen Drive after someone reported that a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle.

The pedestrian was going north across Dublin Boulevard near the intersection with Hansen Drive when a vehicle turning east onto Dublin Boulevard from Hansen Drive struck the person, according to police.

Officers and paramedics from the Alameda County Fire Department tried to save the person’s life but he died.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police said. As of now, drugs and alcohol do not appear to have played a role in the collision, according to police.

The name of the victim was not available Tuesday morning from the Alameda County coroner’s bureau.

The cause of the collision is being investigated and anyone who saw it can call Dublin police.

