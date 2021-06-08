Policing In Bay AreaSan Francisco Street Response Teams
PLEASANTON (CBS SF) — Pleasanton Police are investigating a possible shooting at a Stoneridge Mall parking lot Tuesday afternoon.

The department tweeted just before 3 p.m. that there was police activity near the shopping center. According to reports, the shooting possibly occurred in the parking lot near the Men’s Wearhouse.

Police cordoned off an area of a second story parking lot at the mall, according to KPIX reporter Juliette Goodrich, who was at the scene.

Pleasanton Police on the scene of Stoneridge Mall on June 8, 2021. (Juliette Goodrich / CBS)

Officers apparently cleared the area while searching for a suspect. No injuries were reported.

 

 

 

 

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.