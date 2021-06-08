PLEASANTON (CBS SF) — Pleasanton Police are investigating a possible shooting at a Stoneridge Mall parking lot Tuesday afternoon.
Shoppers told to leave the Stoneridge Mall after shots fired at a vehicle parked outside . Police searching for the shooting suspect. No one was injured . #kpix5 pic.twitter.com/zzne7iXLt3
The department tweeted just before 3 p.m. that there was police activity near the shopping center. According to reports, the shooting possibly occurred in the parking lot near the Men’s Wearhouse.
Police cordoned off an area of a second story parking lot at the mall, according to KPIX reporter Juliette Goodrich, who was at the scene.
Officers apparently cleared the area while searching for a suspect. No injuries were reported.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.