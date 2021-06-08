SAN FRANCISCO (CBS Sports) — Despite Steph Curry’s best efforts, the Golden State Warriors lost to the Memphis Grizzlies in the final game of the play-in tournament, and didn’t make the playoffs this season. That was disappointing for fans that would have loved to see Curry work his magic in the playoffs, but not everyone was complaining.

The Olympics are coming up this summer, and Team USA is in need of some stars to build around as it tries to win a fourth straight gold medal. Curry would have a guaranteed spot if he wanted to play, and the Warriors’ early exit makes it more likely, in theory at least, that he would be interested.

Earlier this year, Curry was asked about the Olympics and noted the “quick turnaround” given the grueling season the players just went through. That wasn’t the most enthusiastic answer, but he is interested and hasn’t ruled out playing. “Curry, according to a source, is ’50-50′ on whether he takes his first crack at Olympic gold,” Joe Vardon of The Athletic reported on Monday. Though he has won a gold medal with Team USA at the World Cup in 2010 and 2014, Curry has never played a part in the Olympics.

