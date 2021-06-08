DENVER (CBS SF) — Samantha Moreno Rodriguez, a San Jose mother wanted in the murder of her seven-year-old son Liam Husted whose body was found outside of Las Vegas last month, was arrested in Denver Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Rodriguez was arrested by an FBI task force at a hotel in eastern Denver not far from Interstate 70, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Ray Spencer said.

“We are all relieved that we were able to get her into custody so quickly,” said Spencer, the homicide lieutenant who has made nearly daily pleas for public help to identify the boy since his body was found May 28.

Rodriguez will be booked into a Denver-area jail for one count of open murder pending extradition to Las Vegas, police said.

Rodriguez was named as the suspect in her son’s murder during a press conference Monday in which authorities identified the body of a child found just off a highway west of Las Vegas as that of Husted.

Las Vegas police worked with police from San Jose over the weekend to confirm his identity, Spencer said Monday.

Rodriguez left San Jose with her son on May 24, traveling by car first to Southern California and then Nevada. Rodriguez was seen traveling in the same car without him in the days following the discovery of his body.

A hiker found the boy’s body May 28 off State Route 160 near Mountain Springs just west of Las Vegas. Investigators believe his body had been recently placed there and he was the victim of a homicide.

Authorities have not disclosed how the boy died. But Spencer said it was clear he was killed.

Investigators were tipped off by a family friend that had not seen Rodriguez or her son for some time and saw news coverage of a boy’s body found in the desert.

San Jose police investigators contacted Las Vegas police to say they had a missing child who they believed could be the boy found in Mountain Springs Trailhead about 20 miles west of Las Vegas off of State Route 160.

Police said they sent an investigator to San Jose to collect clothing and a pillow of Liam’s, which they used to positively identify the boy’s body through DNA.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department homicide tip number at 702-828-3521.

On the morning of June 8, 2021, Samantha Moreno Rodriguez, 35, was arrested in Denver, Colorado by the Denver Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force led by the @FBIDenver. She will be booked into an area jail pending extradition to Las Vegas.#BREAKING @FBILasVegas #LasVegas pic.twitter.com/lC0SmGF68x — LVMPD (@LVMPD) June 8, 2021

