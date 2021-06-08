SONOMA COUNTY (CBS SF) – Authorities in Sonoma County rescued a man Tuesday morning after he was found stuck inside a piece of farm equipment since the weekend.

According to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the 2800 block of Piner Road near Santa Rosa following reports of a suspicious vehicle parked on the property.

“The vehicle was parked in a location that made no sense,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

When a deputy arrived, the driver wasn’t found. The deputy then noticed a hat resting on a vineyard fan and found the man stuck inside the machine.

Deputies said the man had been stuck there for at least two days.

Firefighters were called to the property and he was extricated from the machine.

The Santa Rosa Fire Department shared photos of the man while he was being rescued.

Deputies also posted a picture of the man while he was stuck inside the machine.

It was unclear why the man climbed into the machine into the first place. The man claimed that he liked to take pictures of old farm equipment, but deputies said he had more methamphetamine on him than camera equipment.

The Sheriff’s Office said man was not arrested at the scene as he needed medical treatment for his injuries. Deputies said they will recommend to prosecutors charges of trespassing and drug possession, along with violations of probation and pre-trial release for another pending case against the man.

The man’s identity has not been released.

“Lucky for this guy the citizen called in to report his vehicle, otherwise this story ends with a far more tragic outcome. Instead he should make a full recovery and hopefully be wiser for the experience,” the sheriff’s office said.