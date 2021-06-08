SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A drug bust conducted by San Francisco narcotics officers in Oakland last week netted nearly 30 pounds of drugs including over 16 pounds of the deadly synthetic opioid fentanyl, according to new details released by authorities Tuesday.

According to San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott, the amount of fentanyl seized in the operation last week was “enough lethal overdoses to wipe out San Francisco’s population four times over.”

The investigation also led to five arrests and the seizure of several ghost guns. Police released a photo showing the drugs, guns and cash confiscated in the operation.

On Thursday of last week, SFPD narcotics investigators served search warrants at three different locations in Oakland: one on the 1700 block of 28th Avenue, a second on the 2900 block of 35th Avenue, and a third on the 9800 block of MacArthur Boulevard.

Police said the warrants were part of an ongoing investigation initiated by the San Francisco Police Department narcotics detail aimed at intercepting deadly drugs destined for sale in the city’s Tenderloin District.

During the search at the different locations, officers recovered two semi-automatic, unregistered, un-serialized firearms also known as ghost guns, over $45,000 in cash, a “kilo press” and nearly 30 pounds of drugs which equates to more than 13 kilos. That volume of drugs included more than 16 pounds (over 7 kilos) of fentanyl.

At the MacArthur Boulevard location, narcotics officers found a large quantity of unpackaged fentanyl, which led SFPD to contact the Oakland Fire Department, who declared the location a hazardous materials scene and rendered it safe. The clean-up led to the area being closed for a number of hours.

Officers arrested five adult male suspects ranging in age from 23 to 45 years old. The suspects were booked on various narcotics-related charges at Santa Rita Jail.

The operation was the latest in a series of enforcement efforts by the department. In the first five months of 2021, SFPD officers have booked 248 people for sales or possession for sale of dangerous drugs, seized over $104,000 in cash as well as over 17 pounds (7.7 kilos) of fentanyl, over one pound (0.5 kilos) of cocaine, almost five pounds (2 kilos) of crack cocaine, over seven pounds (3 kilos) of heroin and over ten pounds (4.5 kilos) of methamphetamine.

“Fentanyl remains the primary chemical culprit in the record-shattering number of fatal overdoses plaguing our city, and the recovery of semi-automatic ghost guns along with this haul of deadly drugs most likely intended for the Tenderloin is ominous,” said Chief Scott. “SFPD’s Narcotics Detail and patrol officers have done heroic work in this operation and on the street every day to seize these deadly drugs and bring these increasingly dangerous drug dealers to justice.”

While arrests have been made, this remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.